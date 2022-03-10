wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Turns On Inner Circle, Forms New Stable On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho put a knife in the Inner Circle, turning on the group and forming a new alliance on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho kick off the show by calling out Eddie Kingston to shake his hand after Kingston won their match at AEW Revolution.
2point0 and their Daniel Garcia came out to attack the two, leading to Santana and Ortiz running down for the save. That was when Jericho turned on his former allies and aided in the beatdown of Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Jake Hager, who was confused about the matter, nonetheless joined Jericho and the others in the attack, focusing on Kingston.
Jericho then got on the mic and named the group the “Jericho Appreciation Society.” You can see clips from the segment below:
What a way to start #AEWDynamite tonight! After @IAmJericho finally shakes @MadKing1981's hand, #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling cause mayhem and @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_powerful come in to intervene! What is going on?! We are LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/bnkubsyJ8s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
What have we just witnessed here with @IAmJericho, @RealJakeHager, #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/qBkXO02N3w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
.@IAmJericho's 'handshake' has just led to this moment of complete betrayal! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/VBeoAxbfoY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee On His WWE Royal Rumble Interaction With Brock Lesnar, How Lesnar Did More For Him Than Anybody Could
- Latest Rumors On Cody Rhodes’ Status & Potential WWE Return
- Note On Title Match Finish Being Changed ‘Multiple Times’ Ahead Of AEW Revolution
- Steve Austin Accepts Challenge from Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 38 (Video)