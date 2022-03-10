Chris Jericho Turns On Inner Circle, Forms New Stable On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho put a knife in the Inner Circle, turning on the group and forming a new alliance on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho kick off the show by calling out Eddie Kingston to shake his hand after Kingston won their match at AEW Revolution.

2point0 and their Daniel Garcia came out to attack the two, leading to Santana and Ortiz running down for the save. That was when Jericho turned on his former allies and aided in the beatdown of Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Jake Hager, who was confused about the matter, nonetheless joined Jericho and the others in the attack, focusing on Kingston.

Jericho then got on the mic and named the group the “Jericho Appreciation Society.” You can see clips from the segment below:

What a way to start #AEWDynamite tonight! After @IAmJericho finally shakes @MadKing1981's hand, #2point0 and @GarciaWrestling cause mayhem and @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_powerful come in to intervene! What is going on?! We are LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/bnkubsyJ8s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022