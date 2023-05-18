Chris Jericho Tweets on Top 25 WWE Debuts, Not Making Top 5

– As noted earlier, WWE released a video showcasing the Top 25 Greatest Debuts of All Time. Chris Jericho made the list at No. 10, showcasing his WWE debut in August 1999. Jericho reacted to a tweet noting the top 5 debuts, which were as follows:

5. Brock Lesnar (2002)

4. Ronda Rousey (2018)

3. Goldberg (2003)

2. Kane (1997)

1. The Shield (2012)

Jericho commented on the top 5, writing, “Hold my beer…..” You can see his tweet below: