wrestling / News

Chris Jericho Tweets on Top 25 WWE Debuts, Not Making Top 5

May 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho AEW Dynamite 11-2-22 Image Credit: AEW

– As noted earlier, WWE released a video showcasing the Top 25 Greatest Debuts of All Time. Chris Jericho made the list at No. 10, showcasing his WWE debut in August 1999. Jericho reacted to a tweet noting the top 5 debuts, which were as follows:

5. Brock Lesnar (2002)
4. Ronda Rousey (2018)
3. Goldberg (2003)
2. Kane (1997)
1. The Shield (2012)

Jericho commented on the top 5, writing, “Hold my beer…..” You can see his tweet below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, WWE, WWE Top 10, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading