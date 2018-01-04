Various News: Chris Jericho Reveals How He Got Vince McMahon to Unban the Styles Clash for AJ Styles, DDP Hypes Superstition Appearance

– Inside the Ropes recently interviewed Chris Jericho before Wrestle Kingdom 12 this week. Chris Jericho discussed his WWE return and his feud with AJ Styles. He also addressed helping AJ Styles by getting Vince McMahon to unban the Styles Clash in WWE. According to Jericho, when AJ Styles used the Styles Clash on him at WrestleMania, and Jericho kicked out of the move. While fans of AJ Styles complained about that spot and claimed that Jericho was burying Styles, Jericho claims that was part of showing Vince McMahon the move and that it would be OK to use in WWE.

Jericho stated: “Shut the **** up you idiots. I’m helping this move get acclimated and unbanned from the WWE, which I did. Next month, he’s using it on the floor against Roman Reigns. So, I knew I could help AJ get to a certain step — plus, it’s going to help me. Working with AJ Styles ain’t no ****ty thing to do. It’s great. It’s AJ. And I’d never work with him. … I like wrestling. I don’t do it for money. I don’t do it because I have to. I do it because I want to. And working with a guy like AJ Styles just makes me feel even more creative and helps me get better.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) posted the following tweet, hyping his appearance on tonight’s edition of Superstition on SyFy.