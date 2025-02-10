Chris Jericho Is Uncertain About Doing a Big Retirement Match

Chris Jericho says that he’s not sure if he would want to do a big retirement match when he hangs up the boots. Several legends and veterans have done retirement matches over the years and particularly in the last several years, with John Cena and Hiroshi Tanahashi going on retirement tours this year. Jericho was asked whether he’ll want to do one when he eventually retires during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and said he wasn’t certain.

“It’s weird for me, I don’t know if I want that much pomp and circumstance,” Jericho said (h/t to Fightful). “I’m not sure if that’s John’s idea or if it’s the company’s idea. A big retirement match, that’s a lot of pressure. Like Sting with his last one, it was so good, but imagine if it wasn’t. Imagine like [Ric] Flair and Shawn [Michaels], that was a great match but then Flair was like, ‘God, I want to come back.’”

He continued, “It’s like a rock and roll band, why put that sort of stamp on it? This is the retirement tour and then you decide to come back. To me, I just kind of go with the flow and see where I am. Once again, I do not have the ego that would demand an official retirement tour or retirement match. If it’s something that I think would be interesting and I thought would be fun and cool, then maybe I’d do it.”

Jericho has said that he doesn’t have plans to retire any time soon.