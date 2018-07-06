Chris Jericho Unlikely For NJPW G1 Special

– Chris Jericho will not be appearing at NJPW’s G1 Special in San Francisco tomorrow, according to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer. However, as the report notes, Jericho has made a habit of making surprising NJPW appearances.

I don't expect it but he likes to do things I'm not expecting. https://t.co/FnrV6GzD2s — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 6, 2018

Jericho himself said last month that he wouldn’t work NJPW’s US shows due to not wanting to work in the US for anyone other than Vince McMahon and WWE.