Chris Jericho Unveils New Painmaker Apparel Line
– Chris Jericho has revealed his new Painmaker Apparel Collection line via social media, which you can see below. The new collection of Chris Jericho merchandise is now available at Painmaker.Store. The apparel and artwork is based on his Painmaker alter-ego from NJPW.
Speaking on today’s announcement, Jericho wrote, “Proud to announce the unveiling of the #Painmaker Apparel Collection! I teamed up with @represent & @champion to create a multitude of killer designs based on my experiences and tours of Japan! Hoodies, T-shirts’, track suits, sweat suits….check them out at https://painmaker.store and order your favorites NOW!”
The new collection features men’s and women’s t-shirts, sweatshirts, rolled cuffed tees and tracksuits. The artwork was heavily influenced by Japanese culture and lettering.
Jericho also stated via press release: “As I continue to expand the Jericho brand, a clothing line was the natural next step. But Painmaker Apparel is more than just a collection of great quality clothing with a rubber stamp design. Each item in this collection has been individually patterned and influenced by the 60 tours of Japan I’ve experienced over the last 30 years. As a result, when you wear Painmaker Apparel, you’ll feel stylish, sassy and quite simply ….cool AF!”
You can also view some images of Jericho’s new apparel line below.
Proud to announce the unveiling of the #Painmaker Apparel Collection! I teamed up with @represent & @ChampionUSA to create a multitude of killer designs based on my experiences and tours of Japan! Check them out at https://t.co/CtFK4VwE7D and order your favorites NOW!
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 25, 2020
