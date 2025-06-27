Chris Jericho Set to Tour Again In February, Update On Current AEW Status

Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW since back in April, when he lost the ROH World title to Bandido at AEW Dynasty. Since then, the Learning Tree (Big Bill and Bryan Keith) have been operating on their own. Jericho left TV, in part, due to his tour with Fozzy. However, he also felt it was the right time for him to take a break.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Fozzy tour has ended, so Jericho is free to return. He is said to be waiting for a storyline to bring him back from Tony Khan.

Meanwhile, Fozzy will tour again between February 6-21 in the UK. If he has returned by then, he will miss several shows.