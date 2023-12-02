Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance At Vietnam Wrestling Event

Chris Jericho took a trip to Vietnam this weekend and made a surprise appearance at a VPW event. Jericho can be seen getting in the ring with a microphone in hand, but the footage doesn’t show him talking to the crowd. Jericho has hyped up VPW in the past, notably in a July episode of Talk is Jericho.

Chris Jericho showed up at an indy show in Vietnam. Wild pic.twitter.com/pensa19Okk — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 2, 2023