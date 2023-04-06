Chris Jericho Reveals One Thing Vince McMahon Didn’t Like About His NJPW Match With Kenny Omega

Vince McMahon was on board with Chris Jericho’s 2018 NJPW match with Kenny Omega, with one exception that Jericho recently revealed. Jericho faced Omega in a match at that year’s Wrestle Kingdom, and he recently spoke with Monthly Puroresu about talking with McMahon about the match. He also noted that it was when he extended his deal with NJPW that McMahon took more of an issue of it. You can check out highlights below:

On telling McMahon he wanted to wrestle in Japan: “I was nervous because I hadn’t worked anywhere other than WWE for 20 years. And Vince said, ‘It’s fine, it’s great. You’re a WWE guy anyways. People know it, have fun with it.’ And he was all behind it. The only thing he didn’t like was the ‘Alpha vs. Omega’ tagline, which we later found out is because he just formed a company called Alpha for his new XFL. So he was like, ‘No, stay away from the Alpha!’ And I was like, ‘Alpha and Omega, it writes itself!’

On where McMahon had issues with his NJPW deal: “I really enjoyed it and I thought, well maybe I do want to do more. And that’s when we made a deal for more of a run. And, that’s what kind of caused some issues with Vince.

Because, as one last little story, if you guys remember the very first Saudi Arabia show – where they had the biggest Royal Rumble. The original match for me was ‘Jericho vs. Undertaker’ in a Casket Match. When the Naito match was announced – the fact was, that I had extended my relationship with New Japan – Vince changed the match to Rusev vs Undertaker. He was kind of indirectly telling me ‘You can’t have your cake and eat it too! I’m not going to use you in the spotlight if you’re going to be working on AXS TV as well,’ or whatever the network was for New Japan.”