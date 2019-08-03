wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho Visits Don Callis and Scott D’Amore, Kofi Kingston Reviews Thanos Style Kicks
– PWInsider reports that AEW talent and No. 1 contender Chris Jericho was visiting Impact Wrestling’s Scott D’Amore and Don Callis last night, since they were all in California. Jericho is longtime friends with Don Callis, who was instrumental in bringing in Jericho for his run in NJPW and feud with Kenny Omega.
– UpUpDownDown released I Just Love Kicks Episode 32. Kofi Kingston reviews the “thanos” Adidas Speedfactory AM4 shoes. You can check those out below.
– It looks like AJ Styles is ready to answer Samoa Joe’s challenge for the UpUpDownDown championship. You can check out that video below.
