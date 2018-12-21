Quantcast

 

Various News: Chris Jericho Vows To End Tetsuya Naito’s Career, ROH Releases Free Match From ALL IN, MCW Behind The Scenes Video

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Jericho NJPW

– Chris Jericho sent out another video in which he says he’s going to end the career of Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13.

– To celebrate the signing of Bandido, ROH has released a free match from All In, featuring Bandido, Rey Fenix and Rey Mysterio vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi.

– MCW has released the first episode of their behind-the-scenes video series “Theatre of War.”

