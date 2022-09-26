wrestling / News
Chris Jericho vs. Bandido Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Tony Khan announced a match between Chris Jericho and Bandido for the ROH World title for this week’s AEW Dynamite. This is in addition to a championship celebration for Jericho planned for the show. The updated lineup includes:
* AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* We’ll hear from Saraya
* MJF to appear
* Chris Jericho Championship celebration
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live this week in Philadelphia, PA@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT#ROH World Championship
Chris Jericho vs Bandido
Newly crowned @ringofhonor
World Champion @IAmJericho will defend the title on TBS Wednesday vs former ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler! pic.twitter.com/pNebojnOVe
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 26, 2022
