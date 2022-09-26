wrestling / News

Chris Jericho vs. Bandido Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan announced a match between Chris Jericho and Bandido for the ROH World title for this week’s AEW Dynamite. This is in addition to a championship celebration for Jericho planned for the show. The updated lineup includes:

* AEW World Title Eliminator: Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson
* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido
* We’ll hear from Saraya
* MJF to appear
* Chris Jericho Championship celebration

