Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced a match between Chris Jericho and Colt Cabana for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This will be Jericho’s first match since losing the Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing. Cabana also lost at Dynamite, coming up short in the Casino Ladder match. Here’s the updated card:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jungle Boy

* Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana