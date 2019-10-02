Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi in the Works for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14

– According to a report by Justin Barrasso and Sports Illustrated, a match between AEW champion Chris Jericho and former IWGP heavyweight champion Hiroshi Tanahashi is in the works for Wrestle Kingdom 14. The match would take place on January 4 at the NJPW event in the Tokyo Dome.

While AEW and NJPW do not have a working or co-promotional agreement, certain talents, such as Jericho and Jon Moxley, are allowed to work NJPW events. Kenny Omega has also stated this is the case with his contract, but he is yet to work in NJPW since losing the IWGP heavyweight title at Wrestle Kingdom 13 earlier this year to Hiroshi Tanahashi.

According to Sports Illustrated, Jericho’s agent Barry Bloom worked out his contract details that enabled him to continue working dates in Japan. Additionally, AEW wrestler Jon Moxley has stated he plans on working next year’s Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Chris Jericho last wrestled in NJPW at Dominion last June. After losing to Kazuchika Okada in a match for the IWGP title, Tanahashi came in and made the save for Okada from a post-match beatdown by Jericho, who attempted to powerbomb Okada through a table.

NJPW has not yet officially announced the matchup. According to SI.com report, the matchup is expected to serve as the co-main event to next year’s show under Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

It should be noted that Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020 will be a two-night event at the Tokyo Dome. The second night will take place on January 5, 2020.