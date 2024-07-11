wrestling / News

Chris Jericho vs. Mistico Set For CMLL 91st Anniversary Show

July 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

Chris Jericho will face Mistico at CMLL’s 91st Anniversary show. Wednesday’s episode of CMLL Informa saw Jericho send Mistico a message, telling him that their match will take place at the September 13th anniversary event.

The show is set to take place at Arena Mexico and will be Jericho’s first match there since 1995.

