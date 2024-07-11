wrestling / News
Chris Jericho vs. Mistico Set For CMLL 91st Anniversary Show
July 11, 2024 | Posted by
Chris Jericho will face Mistico at CMLL’s 91st Anniversary show. Wednesday’s episode of CMLL Informa saw Jericho send Mistico a message, telling him that their match will take place at the September 13th anniversary event.
The show is set to take place at Arena Mexico and will be Jericho’s first match there since 1995.
⏳ 🌎 🦁 💛 #CMLLInforma || ¡Es oficial! Místico y Chris Jericho se enfrentarán el próximo viernes 13 de septiembre en el #91AniversarioCMLL.
🎟️ Boletos en taquillas y en Ticketmaster:https://t.co/PD0gLuf7g5
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/wdLRlhoh30
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 11, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Rob Van Dam On Which Brand It Was Better To Be On During The WWE Brand Split
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Booker T vs. Buff Bagwell Match That Killed WWE’s WCW Revival Plans
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw on Rhea Ripley’s Return, Pat McAfee S-Bomb
- The Godfather On His Gimmick Not Working Today, Says He Was Never Scripted