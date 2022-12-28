wrestling / News

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks Confirmed For January 4 AEW Dynamite

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Chris Jericho Ricky Starks Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a match between Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. Starks challenged Jericho on last week’s episode, but the match wasn’t made official until now. This episode will also feature a new look for AEW programming. It happens at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks, Joseph Lee

