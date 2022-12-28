wrestling / News
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks Confirmed For January 4 AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a match between Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks for the January 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. Starks challenged Jericho on last week’s episode, but the match wasn’t made official until now. This episode will also feature a new look for AEW programming. It happens at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
