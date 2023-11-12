wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Wants To Face Kota Ibushi In Japan As Well As Minoru Suzuki
Chris Jericho is still looking for a match in Japan against Kota Ibushi. Jericho, who defeated Konosuke Takeshita at DDT Ultimate Party 2023 on Saturday, spoke during the post-show press conference about his remaining goals in Japan and named Ibushi as someone on his wishlist.
“If you’re talking about other wrestlers in DDT, Endo, I thought he was very good tonight,” Jericho said (per Fightful). “I was very impressed with him. I still think there’s a Jericho-Ibushi match that we could have in Japan. I think the biggest Japanese wrestler never faced is Suzuki. I know he wants to do it and I want to do it. Once again, he’s a lot like my thoughts on Takeshita.”
He continued, “I don’t want to have a match just on a random Dynamite, I want to have a big main event match in Ryogoku, in the Tokyo Dome, somewhere big, and I want to do it in Japan.”
🎙11.12 両国大会 試合後コメント
――闘いたい日本人選手は？
ジェリコ「試合を裏で見ていてエンドー（遠藤哲哉）は非常に魅力的だった。vsイブシ（飯伏幸太）もいつか日本でやらないといけない。あとはやはりスズキ（鈴木みのる）と日本のビッグマッチで闘いたい」#DDTUP #ddtpro #AEW pic.twitter.com/QHiF22m7QA
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) November 12, 2023
