Chris Jericho Wants to See Roman Reigns in AEW, Discusses Having ‘Total Freedom’ in AEW

– What Culture and Adam Wilbourn recently interviewed AEW star and former World champion Chris Jericho. During the interview, Jericho was asked what names AEW might pursue in the future, and Jericho said that WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was at the top of his wishlist for the promotion. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview:

Chris Jericho on wanting to see Roman Reigns in AEW: “I’d put Roman Reigns at the top of that wishlist for anybody. Not only is he a great worker but he’s such a cool guy. If they just let him be him he’d be the biggest star in the industry, for real. That’d be a guy I’d love to get my hands on for sure.”

Jericho on his character growth in AEW: “I anticipated it was gonna be big, I didn’t anticipate it was going to be as big as it was so quickly. I just like being able to tell these stories, and we have total freedom with AEW to do what’s right. Are we competition to WWE? Of course, by proxy, but we don’t think about it that way. We just wanna give people an alternative and let the artists be artists.”