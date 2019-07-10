AEW News: Chris Jericho Still Wants His Thank You, The Young Bucks Set for Signing in August

– AEW released a video featuring top contender Chris Jericho telling the promotion that he still wants his thank you. You can check out that clip below. Jericho stated the following:

Saturday, July 13. Fight for the Fallen. One of the greatest nights in pro wrestling history. A great night for the people of Jacksonville. A great night for the pro wrestling world. Not a great for the AEW roster. Not a great night for the AEW heads of state living in their ivory towers, looking down, saying, ‘Look at what we’ve created.’ And all the hopeful dreamers on the roster thinking, ‘We just want to put on a good show for the fans!’ **** the fans! I’m Chris Jericho. I built this place. I put it on the map. I got a TV deal with the TNT Network. Do you think that ever would’ve happened without me on the AEW roster? Yes, I still want my thank you. And guess what? If I don’t get it in Jacksonville, you made another mistake because you gave me a live mic. What’s Chris Jericho gonna say at Fight for the Fallen? Is it going to be controversial? Is it gonna be loud and abrasive? Is it gonna hurt some feelings? Yes to all three. But more importantly, it’s gonna tell you what you need to hear, AEW, not what you want to hear. Chris Jericho’s coming to Jacksonville. I might hurt a few feelings. I might make a couple people mad at me. Aww, that’s too bad because you need to hear it and you need to realize who and what Chris Jericho is and has done for for AEW. And I got a couple other thoughts too about All Out, about Adam Page, about all of you. So, I’ll see you in Jacksonville with my live mic. And it’s gonna be a bomb! It’s gonna be explosion. It’s gonna be a fire! I don’t need all that pomp and circumstance. I don’t need any of that BS because I’m Chris Jericho. Just showing up at Fight for the Fallen makes it a much better show, don’t you think? See you in Jacksonville this Saturday. You’re welcome.