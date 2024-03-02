Chris Jericho & Wardlow Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

Chris Jericho and Wardlow will both speak on this weekend’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced that both men will speak on Saturday’s show ahead of their participation in the All-Star Scramble match at AEW Revolution.

The updated card for the show, which airs on TNT, is:

* All-Star Scramble Qualifier: Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith

* Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, HOOK, & Daniel Garcia vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, Roderick Strong, & Brian Cage

* We’ll hear from Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo

* We’ll hear from Chris Jericho and Wardlow