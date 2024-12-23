Chris Jericho Says He Was Excited To Work With Matt Cardona

Chris Jericho competed against Matt Cardona at ROH Final Battle, and he says he was excited to work with the GCW and former WWE star. Jericho appeared on Gabby AF before the show and spoke about Cardona, noting that he was looking forward to getting the chance to face Cardona in the ring.

“I was really excited when the idea came up to work with Matt because I’ve never worked with him before,” Jericho said (per Wrestling Inc). “Maybe a two-minute nothing match [in WWE], but once again, that was Zack Ryder. That’s a different guy almost at this point in time, but not almost completely.”

He continued, “We’ve never wrestled before and I like the idea of having it be somebody different, someone kind of outside the wire so to speak. When we created the idea and then he answered the challenge, then the King of New York thing comes up, it just all really kind of fit together.”

Jericho retained his ROH World Championship in the match with a win over Cardona.