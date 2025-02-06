Chris Jericho Reveals Who Suggested Big Bill & Bryan Keith For The Learning Tree

Chris Jericho recently revealed who was suggested Big Bill and Bryan Keith as members of The Learning Tree. Bill and Keith are part of the stable with Jericho, and he spoke with Chris Van Vliet on his own Talk Is Jericho show about how they came into the stable.

“Now with the Learning Tree, Big Bill, what a great suggestion that was to work with him,” Jericho began (per Fightful). “It was Bryan Danielson’s suggestion for Big Bill and Tony’s suggestion for Bryan Keith. Didn’t even know Bryan Keith, same thing as Daniel Garcia, same thing as Sammy Guevara. Don’t know this guy, know nothing about it, alright.”

He continued, “Now, it’s really cool to work with those guys because they’re coming into their own. Bryan Keith is just hilarious with just everything he says. Bill has really embraced this wise man following the guru of the Learning Tree. He’s just a killer and people chanting his name nightly, that’s something we’ve noticed as well. It’s just been really cool to work with all these people and they’re all getting more TV time and learning and working with major players. How is that a bad thing in any way, shape, or form?”