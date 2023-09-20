Chris Jericho On Why He Loves AEW, Says It Brought His Creative Spark Back

Chris Jericho is a die-hard for AEW, and he recently discussed why he loves the promotion so much. Jericho spoke on Busted Open Radio about how AEW re-ignited his creative spark, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his love for AEW: “If there was no AEW, I don’t know if I’d still be in the business anymore… I think the reason why I love AEW, and the reason why I’m still so excited about wrestling is because [of] the momentum that we have, the creative, not freedom because it’s not like I have creative control, but the chance to be creative and collaborate and not have to worry ‘What am I doing on Wednesday?’ I know what I’m doing because we’ve mapped out, [and] wrote it for the next two or three months, or at least know where we’re going, ‘Here’s the bullet points.’

“[I’m] creating moments but still being able to have great matches, like with [Will] Ospreay, which I thought went really awesome. A couple of weeks ago, me and Sammy vs. Aussie Open, that was a great match. And the segment that we did last week, with the promo, it’s really flowing right now, and it’s exciting and it’s fun and there’s a lot of passion there. I kind of regained my love for wrestling. I think that’s the biggest thing about AEW.”

On the promotion giving him a new creative spark: “I think a lot of it is just mentally, I’m stimulated, creatively [I’m] stimulated. I’m excited and I’m really invested in AEW. All the highs and lows … we’ve had … I really believe in what we’re doing. And I think that has such a huge bearing on it. If I didn’t want to be doing this, it would probably really affect me physically. But I’m excited. I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to do a press day. We used to do press days all the time, and this is the first press day I’ve had in a while. I love this man. This is what I’ve been doing since I was 19 years old. I’ll keep doing this until I feel like I can’t have the best match on the show on any given night. Not every night, but on any given night.”