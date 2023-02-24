Chris Jericho On Why Tony Khan Doesn’t Appear on AEW TV Much

Tony Khan made a relatively rare appearance on camera on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and Chris Jericho recently discussed why Khan doesn’t appear more often. Khan appeared last night to introduce Adam Cole, who announced the new reality series AEW All-Access that premieres next month on TBS. Jericho was on Busted Open Radio on Thursday and talked about Khan keeping his appearances few and far between, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Khan making only sporadic appearances on screen: “I think, probably, Tony’s very careful on how he presents himself on camera, so I think that’s probably it. I think he likes to kind of put the spotlight on the wrestlers, which is [why] he had Adam Cole do [the announcement]. And I think he’s probably more comfortable doing things that way in the back where you can have a couple takes.”

On Khan being more comfortable behind the camera: “Now, every show, Tony comes out before the show and riles up the crowd and gets them pumped up and excited, but when it comes to corporate general manager-owner type stuff, he wants to put the focus onto his players the same way that he does with the Jacksonville Jaguars or with the Fulham Football Club in London. I think he just feels more comfortable that way as an executive.”