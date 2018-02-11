Various News: Chris Jericho Plans to View WrestleMania With Fans, Ticket Details for Backlash 2018, Titus O’Neil Shares New Photo

– Chris Jericho tweeted out today that he will be watching WrestleMania 34 this year with fans after Fozzy’s show in Hampton Beach. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

Yes I am! If u wanna watch Wrestlemania with me, go to https://t.co/NYPgdjllLW! #FozzyHamptonBeach https://t.co/zTOztcgSyi — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) February 11, 2018

– Titus O’Neil posted the following tweet and photo earlier today:

Thanks to the work of @ryanorourke3 and his @AFLV staff over 3700 Student Leaders from over 250 Universities from across the country were able to be Inspired by @JoeBiden @ItsOnUs and #TitusWorldWide that’s WINNING!! Now we go our separate ways👋I’m off to San Jose for @WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/fSGKm1XcrT — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 11, 2018

– Tickets for the 2018 Backlash event will go on sale on Friday, February 24. This year’s event will be a Raw brand exclusive event. It will be held on Sunday, May 6 at the Prudential Center iN Newark, New Jersey.