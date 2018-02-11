 

Various News: Chris Jericho Plans to View WrestleMania With Fans, Ticket Details for Backlash 2018, Titus O’Neil Shares New Photo

February 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho

– Chris Jericho tweeted out today that he will be watching WrestleMania 34 this year with fans after Fozzy’s show in Hampton Beach. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– Titus O’Neil posted the following tweet and photo earlier today:

– Tickets for the 2018 Backlash event will go on sale on Friday, February 24. This year’s event will be a Raw brand exclusive event. It will be held on Sunday, May 6 at the Prudential Center iN Newark, New Jersey.

