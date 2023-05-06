wrestling / News
Chris Jericho Says He Won’t Be In Same Building As Adam Cole On AEW Rampage
Chris Jericho refuses to be in the same building as Adam Cole, seeking assurances of such on this week’s AEW Rampage. Friday’s show saw Jericho refuse to come out to his commentary duties and in an interview with Lexy Nair from his dressing room, he said he would need assurances that he and Cole won’t be in the same building after the “unprovoked attack” Cole delivered on Dynamite because Jericho was wearing the Britt Baker black eye T-Shirt.
Jericho promised he would have more information about his assurances on next week’s episode of Dynamite.
From now on, @IAmJericho and @AdamColePro will not be in the same building! Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/BrZB9Us1bL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 5, 2023