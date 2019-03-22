Chris Jericho Recalls How WrestleMania XIX Match With Shawn Michaels Almost Didn’t Happen

– Chris Jericho discussed his match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XIX during his recent Inside the Ropes interview. You can see the video below, plus some highlights per Fightful:

On working with Michaels: “Shawn is one of those guys….it’s like when (Ricky Steamboat) came back at (WrestleMania 25). He’s better than 75 percent of the roster. I’m demeaning the roster but Steamboat is like (Wayne) Gretzky. Shawn is like (Mario) Lemieux or Gordie Howe. In my opinion, the best ever. It’s not Flair, it’s not Bret, it’s Shawn Michaels for me.”

On how the match came about: “It was never supposed to be. It was a one-shot thing where I did a Highlight Reel and I was calling him old. Which is funny because he was 37 and I was 32. I was just kind of demeaning Shawn on the Highlight Reel, he super kicked me in the face, and that was supposed to be the end of it. We walked to the back and I remember Vince sitting there, smiling. Vince looks at Shawn and Shawn goes ‘It’s money’ and Vince said ‘You’re f**king right it’s money.’ That was where that whole angle started. It was supposed to be me and Edge that year, originally. But that happened in mid-December, and after that it’s like I think we’ve got something here with Jericho and Michaels for WrestleMania.”