WWE News: Chris Jericho Tells WWE They Should Hire Lance Storm Back, Top 10 Scariest Match Types

– Chris Jericho is advocating for his old friend Lance Storm, taking to Twitter to say WWE should hire him back. Storm posted to his social media account on Saturday to announce that he is a free agent or “officially unemployed” after his no-compete clause expired. Storm was among the WWE producers let go as part of the April releases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jericho, who is of course with AEW, retweeted Storm’s post and tagged WWE saying that they should re-hire Storm:

In this biz? That’s a hell of a run! Now @WWE and @VinceMcMahon need to pull their heads out of their collective asses and re-hire you! #lanceisagenius https://t.co/e7qmPKWPzs — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 19, 2020

– The latest WWE Top 10 is online, looking at the ten scariest match types in the company: