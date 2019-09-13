Chris Jericho’s Cruise Has Officially Sold Out

It’s time to celebrate with a little bit of the bubbly! Chris Jericho’s second annual Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise has officially sold out, ahead of its launch in January. You can see the announcement press release below:

AEW WORLD CHAMPION AND WRESTLING LEGEND CHRIS JERICHO SELLS OUT SECOND ROCK ‘N’ WRESTLING RAGER AT SEA CRUISE

Chris Jericho to be joined by “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Booker T, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page; All Elite Wrestling Talent Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody, Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Brandi Rhodes; comic Gabriel Iglesias and more on the sold out Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave sailing from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2020

ATLANTA, GA – Legendary wrestler, rocker and personality Chris Jericho has sold out a second Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Cruise. Booked guests will be treated to 4 days of non-stop wrestling, music, comedy and more all on the open ocean. Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea, launched in a successful partnership with Sixthman, the industry leaders in festivals at sea, is scheduled to sail from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2020. Interested parties can still potentially set sail by signing up for the waiting list. All booked guests will be treated to a special photo opportunity with Chris Jericho and their cabinmates.

The impressive talent additions from AEW join the previously announced Chris Jericho, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Fozzy, AEW wrestlers, Cruise Host Gabriel Iglesias, Guest Cruise Director Vickie Guerrero, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Booker T, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Queen Sharmell, MVP, Lisa Marie Varon, Shaul Guerrero, Ted Irvine, Head Bartender Red Cup Geoff and Official Cruise Mascot & Keeper of Ice Jack Slade. Also happening onboard will be live podcast recordings from Talk Is Jericho, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez’s Wrestling Observer Live, 83 Weeks, The Hall Of Fame, paranormal experts Beyond The Darkness and X-Pac 1,2 360, with music from Fozzy, Light The Torch, Jared James Nichols, Kick Axe, Farewell to Fear, Dark Sky Choir, The Killer Queens, Rubix Kube, Dave Spivak Project, The Vaudettes and comics Sarah Tiana, Bruce Jingles and Craig Gass!

The Ship of Jericho has something for everyone, creating one out-of-control vacation experience. Guests will have opportunities to get up close and personal with all onboard talent, enjoy live band performances, live podcast tapings, talent-hosted activities, autograph sessions and the biggest names from AEW (the hottest pro-wrestling company in the Universe) competing in an on-board wrestling ring every single day.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Pearl offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, one outdoor pool, hot tubs and a full menu of spa treatments.