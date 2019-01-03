wrestling / News
Various News: Chris Jericho’s Graphic Designer Updates Countdown Clock, WWE Superstars Reveal New Year’s Resolutions, Johnny Impact Bringing Survivor Winner to Homecoming
– Chris Jericho’s graphic designer, Abdul Malik posted a cryptic countdown clock that is set to expire on February 1. Today, that same countdown clock was updated on Abdul’s Twitter.
— Abdulmalik | عبدالملك (@97Abdulmalik) January 3, 2019
– Here are some WWE stars sharing their new year’s resolutions…
– Johnny Impact will be bringing Nick Wilson – the $1 million winner of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, the just-finished 37th season of the hit reality TV show – will be sitting in the front row at Homecoming, which will be held at the famed Asylum Arena at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Wilson is bringing 10 other loyal Impact fans and even fellow Survivor contestant Davie Rickenbacker.
.@TheRealMorrison is bringing some @survivorcbs back up to Homecoming!
Survivor winner @ky_nickwilson and @itweetdavie are coming to Nashville with the champ!
FULL DETAILS: https://t.co/rrDql46KuK pic.twitter.com/ag7qE7fZLm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 3, 2019