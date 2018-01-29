Chris Jericho’s Possible WWE Return Set

– Chris Jericho appears to be returning to WWE sooner rather than later. Inside the Ropes has announced that Jericho’s planned one-man shows have been rescheduled due to conflicts with WWE dates in the UK, as you can see below:

Due to scheduling conflicts with WWE shows in the UK, we're going to change our JERICHO dates. New info coming in the next 24-48 hrs. — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) January 29, 2018

We’ll have the revised May dates for Chris Jericho UK tour announced tomorrow at 5pm. Thanks for all your patience. In 50 mins we have another announcement which is going to be SO MUCH FUN to share! — Inside The Ropes (@Inside_TheRopes) January 29, 2018

Jericho’s shows for Inside the Ropes were scheduled, as the above posts say, for May. WWE is going to be in the middle of their European tour in May that starts on May 9th in Bournemouth, England and runs through the month. The UK dates specifically are the 9th through the 18th and include Raw and Smackdown tapings in London on May 14th and 15th.

Obviously, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Jericho will be back for a full stint with the company at this point. Jericho has appeared on live events only for short runs before without making a TV return. It is worth noting, however, that Jericho’s Fozzy tour dates have a large open spot from April 23rd through July 24th, so there is a definite opening for him to appear for WWE for a longer period of time.

At this point, WWE has not announced or confirmed anything about a possible Jericho return.