Chris Jericho’s Son Doesn’t See Himself Getting Into Wrestling

Chris Jericho’s son says he’s not likely to follow his dad’s career path. Ash Irvine recently spoke with Jim Varsallone for a new interview and, when asked if he has any ambitions to get into the ring, said that he’s more interested in following his own career path.

“I mean, it’s — not even a required taste,” Irvine said. “But it’s always been something that I like to think about. But I think deep down, I know it’s not for me. And you know, my grandpa played hockey, my dad does wrestling, and I’m not going to do either. I’m going to do my own thing, you know?”

Ash, who is 19, has a love of fishing and has appeared on his father’s podcast as Ash the Fishing Expert.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Jim Varsallone with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.