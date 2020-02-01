wrestling / News

Chris Jericho’s Son Has Started High School Wrestling

February 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 10-2-19 Chris Jericho

In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho revealed that his son Ash has joined his high school’s wrestling team.

He wrote: “What an awesome feeling seeing @ash_irvine924 on the mat and beginning his high school wrestling career yesterday!! He is doing something I was never able to do and we are very proud of him!! He’s just getting started, but look out wrestling world… #SonOfJericho is coming for you!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading