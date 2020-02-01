wrestling / News
Chris Jericho’s Son Has Started High School Wrestling
February 1, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho revealed that his son Ash has joined his high school’s wrestling team.
He wrote: “What an awesome feeling seeing @ash_irvine924 on the mat and beginning his high school wrestling career yesterday!! He is doing something I was never able to do and we are very proud of him!! He’s just getting started, but look out wrestling world… #SonOfJericho is coming for you!”
View this post on Instagram
What an awesome feeling seeing @ash_irvine924 on the mat and beginning his high school wrestling career yesterday!! He is doing something I was never able to do and we are very proud of him!! He’s just getting started, but look out wrestling world… #SonOfJericho is coming for you! (Killer photos by @lockon27)
More Trending Stories
- Tom Lawlor On His Match With Killer Kross at MLW: FIGHTLAND: ‘I’m Going to Outclass Him’
- Jim Ross On Rock Pushing For a WrestleMania Match With Sting in 2005, Calling Shelton Benjamin’s Splash the ‘Stinger Splash’
- Jon Moxley Says Every Day Has Been A Vacation Because He Gets To Wrestle For A Living
- Jim Ross Discusses RVD Having Heat For Telling Vince McMahon In 2005 That He Didn’t Want To Go To Iraq for Tribute to the Troops