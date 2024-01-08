Chris Masters Would Like To Bring His Character To WWE, TNA Or AEW

Chris Masters has done a lot of work on developing himself in the NWA, and he says he’d like to bring what he’s got to WWE, TNA Or AEW. The NWA star posted a video to his Instagram account talking about how he’s been evolving his character and would like to see what he could do in another promotion.

“[I want to] kind of see what’s out there for me,” Masters said (per Fightful). “I have had, the last couple of years I’ve been in NWA trying to develop myself and kind of evolve my character in every way I possibly could. Now I’d like to bring that to, whether it be AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, or of course WWE.”

Masters has had two runs in WWE, most recently from 2009 through 2011. He joined the NWA in 2021 and last competed there at NWA Samhain in October.