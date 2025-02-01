– During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters (aka Chris Adonis) discussed the famous pipe bomb promo by CM Punk in 2011 in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chris Masters on his immediate reaction to Punk’s pipebomb promo: “I was, just like everybody else, tripping out on what was said.”

On what he told Punk when he saw him backstage after the promo: “The reason I didn’t realize it was him is because it’s so dark in some of those backstage areas — all I saw was a figure. Whatever I said to Punk completely validated his promo to him, because essentially he had worked me with the promo. Because I was like, ‘Oh, my God. What did you say? You’re gonna get yourself fired.'”