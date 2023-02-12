Chris Masters Reviews His Missed Chances At Titles In WWE

Speaking recently with So Catch, Chris Masters shared his thoughts about his time in WWE and the chances he had to pursue championship titles in the promotion (per Wrestling Inc). Ultimately, he never got his hands on a title belt due to various circumstances and was released by WWE in 2011. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On his potential shot at the Tag Team Championship: “Carlito and me, we were supposed to win the tag team titles at WrestleMania. That’s the way it was slated. I had assumed it, I don’t know what Carlito thought. He was born into the business, maybe he knew better already, but then, you know, things change and the day before we found out, ‘Oh, we’re not winning it.’ But it wasn’t because of anything that we did, it was because of the Spirit Squad and something they had to do there, but we didn’t think much of it because it was early.”

On what stood in the way of his bid for the Intercontinental Championship: “I had developed [an] addiction and I had gone to rehab, and that was literally right when [I was supposed to win the IC title]. If true, I even watched the match where it was supposed to happen. It made 100% sense that it was supposed to be me, watching it, because the outcome didn’t make sense. So yeah, that one hurt a little bit.”