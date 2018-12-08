Chris Masters On His Troubles With Prescription Painkillers

In an interview with Why It Ended (via Wrestlezone), Chris Masters spoke about his problems with prescription painkillers, his issues with JBL and Bob Holly and more. Here are highlights:

On suffering food poisoning during his WWE debut: “It was the sickest I’ve ever been in my life. I’ve never had food poisoning to that degree and how inconvenient of a day to have it too. I tell people this all the time – our fellow peers when they travel – watch out for any of those sandwiches you get at a truck stop or a gas station. We had a long drive the night before, like a five hour drive. I was starving, so I picked up a turkey wrap at gas station or a truck stop. It was our only option to eat and I ate it and the next thing I know, the next morning my stomach is rumbling. I went down to the lobby to the restaurant to eat breakfast like I normally do and I couldn’t take two bites. I took maybe two bites and I was done. I was just tapped out. It was after that we went to go tanning. That’s when I started throwing up and the whole day I couldn’t hold down anything. I was throwing up. Honestly, I was crapping [laughter]. I was a mess. I couldn’t believe it and I think I lost 10 pounds by the time I debuted honestly, just because of dehydration and not being able to eat and being sick. I make my debut and it was the match where I break Stevie Richards’ nose and his orbital bone, so all in all it was not a great start.”

On his thoughts of getting a push: “It was all so surreal. It’s one of those things where you can only look back after and reflect on it and be like, Wow that really happened. It seemed like the sky was the limit honestly. I know they were trying to push me towards that direction, in terms of working with [John] Cena and all that, but one thing I’ve learned about pro wrestling is that they may tell you one thing one day and that could change within the next week, let alone the next day or even the next hour. There was a lot of touch and go and it started right from the start. When I injured Stevie Richards, I was on Heat for the next month and a half – their B show at the time – to make sure I didn’t hurt anybody, I think.”

On his first WWE release: “Because I already popped on the wellness policy and basically I was a second time offender. All this stuff happened at one time; I was in Europe and ended up dislocating my elbow and I was sent home at the end of the tour because I couldn’t finish it. Then by the time I got home I was told that I had popped on the test and at first they were just gonna overlook it. Basically that’s what they told me, ‘It’s no big deal. Take your 60 days and come back.’ Around that time….that was around the time of Eddie [Guerrero] and Chris Benoit and there was a lot of heat on the company and it went from basically taking your 60 day suspension to, ‘Hey, we got to let you go.’ That’s what basically happened around that time frame.”

On his problem with painkillers: “That’s one thing I want to clarify too. A lot of people think automatically that it was performance enhancing drugs or steroids with me when my problem – I didn’t have a problem with steroids. My problem was painkillers and basically prescription pills and that was the demons I was battling at that time. It wasn’t, ‘Chris Masters couldn’t stay off testosterone for two months to pass a drug test.’ No. I had personal issues with those prescription pills, which a lot of people are facing today obviously.”

On his issues with Bob Holly: “Big time. Big time. Big time. The first time I went to a SmackDown taping – there was a time when I was in OVW where everybody wanted to go to RAW and it wasn’t just because RAW was RAW. It wasn’t just because RAW was RAW. It was because RAW had a different crew. SmackDown was built up of JBL and Bob Holly and a lot of the older veterans at that time that were known for giving younger guys a hard time. I had a big problem as far as learning all the unwritten rules and etiquette. Bob Holly basically wanted to kill me at my first SmackDown taping because he already had a bad impression of me from OVW because I missed an OVW TV taping, which was a whole other story. I was doing the whole shaking hands things with everybody and for whatever chance, I had missed Bob Holly in the locker room. I think it was because he was with a group of people and they were talking. Bob Holly took it as a sign of disrespect and basically called me out and started yelling at me in the locker room. He tried to change his dark match that night from him vs Carlito to him vs me. It was a real uncomfortable scene. I left that TV taping not knowing if I’d even make it up there. I couldn’t believe it. I was in shock. I couldn’t even believe he thought I disrespected him because, to me, I looked up to all these guys. These were all the guys I watched throughout my lifetime and I didn’t have any disrespect toward anybody. It was just the way I looked and probably the fact that I might have kept to myself or been shy might have rubbed people the wrong way and specifically Bob. Like I said, I left SmackDown that day not knowing I would even last, if I ended up getting called up there. I was really worried.”

On JBL: “JBL was a big headache for me. He was one of the guys on SmackDown that gave me the hardest time. I had my first trip to Afghanistan; he was in the same group as me. He made my life a living hell. He was the WWE hazer at the time, but it’s just one of those things you had to deal with. I just kinda had to take it and shut my mouth. At that time, although it would have probably been better to Joey Styles him, but that happened the way it was supposed to. That was a storybook kind of thing right there, but he made my life hell. He really fu*ked with my head a lot and really tried to mind fu*k me and break me down, but he wasn’t successful.”