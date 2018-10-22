Various News: Chris Nowinski Heavily Criticizes NFL For Use Of Smelling Salts, Details on Tonight’s Smackdown Live Event, Stokely Hathaway Comments On His MLW Return

– Chris Nowinski posted the following on Twitter, being extremely critical of the NFL’s use of smelling salts following a possible concussion. Nowinski earned his Ph.D. at Boston University in the field of Behavioral Neuroscience and has co-founded the Concussion Legacy Foundation…

I cannot believe a Dallas Cowboys staffer just gave Dak Prescott SMELLING SALTS minutes after a #concussion evaluation!!!!!!!! What is wrong with the @NFL???? This is a new low for medical abuse of players. pic.twitter.com/ThZamGsGO4 — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 21, 2018

My predictions on fallout from Dak Prescott #AmmoniaGate: 1. #NFL #concussion committee holds an emergency meeting this week, bans smelling salts for players that have been evaluated for #concussion. 2. @CBS gets yelled at by #NFL for putting it on camera twice. pic.twitter.com/rcBwl0QH8H — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 21, 2018

Wasn't that bad if you consider he might be playing with a brain injury that is being masked by smelling salts. #concussion https://t.co/K9XUQXdXWu — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 21, 2018

– The WWE Smackdown crew runs tonight in White Plains, New York at Westchester County Center tonight with the following advertised matches: AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Carmella for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton for the U.S. Championship.

– Here is Stokely Hathaway commenting on his MLW return…