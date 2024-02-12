Chris Sabin Accuses Mustafa Ali of ‘Buying’ X Division Title Shot, Ali Denies it

As part of the build to their match at TNA No Surrender on February 23, Chris Sabin took a shot at Mustafa Ali on Twitter. The X Division champion accused Ali of ‘buying’ a title shot.

He wrote: “Since this dude is a politician and buys advertising during my matches, I’m only assuming he also bought this title shot without earning it. Classic.”

Ali replied: “I admittedly deny these allegations. Any speculation about using campaign funds to “buy” a title shot is just that, speculation.”