Chris Sabin Accuses Mustafa Ali of ‘Buying’ X Division Title Shot, Ali Denies it
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
As part of the build to their match at TNA No Surrender on February 23, Chris Sabin took a shot at Mustafa Ali on Twitter. The X Division champion accused Ali of ‘buying’ a title shot.
He wrote: “Since this dude is a politician and buys advertising during my matches, I’m only assuming he also bought this title shot without earning it. Classic.”
Ali replied: “I admittedly deny these allegations. Any speculation about using campaign funds to “buy” a title shot is just that, speculation.”
I admittedly deny these allegations. Any speculation about using campaign funds to “buy” a title shot is just that, speculation. https://t.co/uYkiJPEIjn
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) February 12, 2024
