Chris Sabin Shares Update on ACL Surgery

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Sabin TNA Impact

As previously reported, former TNA World champion Chris Sabin recently suffered a complete ACL tear and needed to undergo surgery. Sabin shared an update on his injury status on his Twitter account earlier today, which you can see below. It looks like Sabin’s surgical process was a success.

Sabin suffered the injury in January, and he said he was expecting to be out of action for 8-12 months.

