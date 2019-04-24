wrestling / News
Chris Sabin Shares Update on ACL Surgery
April 24, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former TNA World champion Chris Sabin recently suffered a complete ACL tear and needed to undergo surgery. Sabin shared an update on his injury status on his Twitter account earlier today, which you can see below. It looks like Sabin’s surgical process was a success.
Sabin suffered the injury in January, and he said he was expecting to be out of action for 8-12 months.
Success! pic.twitter.com/0xy4LVVV7L
— Constellation Chris Sabin (@SuperChrisSabin) April 24, 2019
