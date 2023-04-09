Chris Sabin Celebrates 20th Anniversary of His Impact Wrestling Debut

– Today Chris Sabin celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut in Impact Wrestling (formerly TNA), which took place on April 9, 2003. Sabin teamed with Johnny Storm in a four-way elimination match to determine new No. 1 contenders for the NWA World Tag Team Titles. Impact Wrestling released a video commemorating Sabin’s debut 20 years ago, which you can see below.

Chris Sabin said on Impact, “This company has given me a wonderful life, has given me a platform to express myself…It’s been an honor. Thank you for being on this journey with me. I really appreciate it. I’m extremely grateful for all of you, especially those of you that have been there since the beginning. I wouldn’t be here right now talking if it wasn’t for all of you.”

More recently, Sabin and his longtime Motor City Machine Guns tag team partner Alex Shelley held the Impact Tag Team Titles, which they won in December. They lost the belts to the Bullet Club team of Ace Austin and Chris Bey in February.