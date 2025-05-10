– As noted, The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) make their WWE video game debut this month in WWE 2K25. The former WWE Tag Team Champions will be part of the New Wave Pack DLC on Wednesday, May 14. Sabin recently commented on his WWE video game debut via social media.

Chris Sabin wrote on his WWE 2K25 game model, “This is so amazing, I’m blown away! Check it off the bucket list, dream come true type stuff here. Unreal.” You can view his comments below.

The New Wave Pack DLC features The Motor City Machine Guns, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and a special celebrity a guest still to be announced. WWE 2K25 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows PC.