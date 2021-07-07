Chris Sabin Discusses His Past Guest Coaching Gig in WWE, If He’d Work With Them Again

– Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge recently spoke to Impact Wrestling talent Chris Sabin, who discussed having a guest coaching gig at the WWE Performance Center back in 2019. Below are some highlights.

Chris Sabin on having a guest coaching gig at the WWE Performance Center: ”The only thing I’ve ever done with them — never had a try out match, never had anything. The summer of 2019, I was there for a guest coach for their Performance Center. I was there for a week, got to go down and see the facility, see how everything works. It was an amazing, super cool experience. They didn’t offer me anything, they didn’t say, ‘Keep in touch’ or whatever. So, I ended up just going back with Impact Wrestling, that’s just the way things work out.”

On not needing WWE to achieve your dreams: “I feel like the reason I wanted to go to WWE is because I saw that positive affect that you can have on professional wrestling fans’ lives, be a force for good in the world, be a force for some positive energy, escape, whatever it is. You don’t need the WWE to do that. From when I first started, I kinda had it imprinted in my mind that, ‘Hey man, you might not make it there. But I love wrestling and I’m gonna pursue it and if I do make it there, then that’s cool.’ So fast forward 21 years later, here I am.”

On potentially working with WWE in the future: “I’m not for it, I’m not against it. If it doesn’t ever happen, I’m not gonna feel like a failure or that I didn’t accomplish my dreams or anything like that.”