Chris Sabin Names His Favorite X-Division Title Design

Chris Sabin has revealed which of the X-Division Championships were his favorite. The X-Division Championship has gone through a number of designs over the years, and Sabin has held the title 10 times in his career. In an interview with The Battleground Podcast, he was asked which of the designs was his favorite.

“I would say the one directly above your head right there, that [NWA-TNA] X-Division Championship,” Sabin said (per Fightful). “That was my favorite one, the one with the big red X on it. I thought that was the most recognized title.”

He added, “If you look around wrestling nowadays, you see a lot of titles that actually copied that look, you know, the NXT title being one. So, that was a very innovative title right there. I really liked that one, It’s been copied a lot, but that right there is the original X.”