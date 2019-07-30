wrestling / News
Chris Sabin Guest Coaching at WWE Performance Center This Week
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Former Impact/ROH star Chris Sabin is doing a guest coach stint at the WWE Performance Center this week. Sabin posted to Twitter with a picture of the PC logo, and Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Sabin will be guest coaching for the week.
Sabin is currently out of action due to an ACL tear he suffered at a show in January. He was expected at the time to be out for eight to twelve months.
— Sabin (@SuperChrisSabin) July 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s
- Lodi Recalls Sneaking Risque Signs Past WCW Management, Coming Up With Controversial Content
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day