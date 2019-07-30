wrestling / News

Chris Sabin Guest Coaching at WWE Performance Center This Week

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Sabin

– Former Impact/ROH star Chris Sabin is doing a guest coach stint at the WWE Performance Center this week. Sabin posted to Twitter with a picture of the PC logo, and Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Sabin will be guest coaching for the week.

Sabin is currently out of action due to an ACL tear he suffered at a show in January. He was expected at the time to be out for eight to twelve months.

