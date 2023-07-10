Chris Sabin Interested In Backstage Role After In-Ring Retirement

In an interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event (via Fightful), Chris Sabin said that he was interested in a backstage role after his in-ring career comes to a close. He noted that he has already had experience agenting matches for the past four years.

He said: “Yeah, all of the above is an option really. I would be interested in anything like that, very possibly starting a school and training people or, I’m actually right now, I still agent and wrestle at the same time. So I’m still gaining experience as a backstage agent, I started doing that in 2019 so that’s four years of experience. I really like having that in my back pocket, because that’s a job position in every major wrestling company in the US, they have backstage agents. So just being able, if my in-ring career ended, I would still be able to agent, I would be happy with that as well. As long as I could work somewhere or have some job related to the wrestling business, I’d be happy.“