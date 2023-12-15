wrestling / News

Chris Sabin vs. KUSHIDA vs. El Hijo del Vikingo Set for TNA Hard to Kill

Chris Sabin is set to defend the X-Division Title against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo at TNA Hard to Kill on January 13th in Las Vegas. The show will mark the official shift from Impact Wrestling to TNA Wrestling.

Also previously announced for the show:

* Alex Shelley vs. Moose for the TNA Title
* Trinity vs. Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Title

