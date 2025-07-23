Chris Sabin Looks Back on His First Year in WWE

Chris Sabin took to Twitter to reflect on his one-year anniversary with WWE. The Motor City Machine Guns signed with the company last year and made their debut on the October 18 episode of SmackDown.

Sabin wrote: “1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up.”

The team are former WWE tag team champions, winning the belts shortly after their debut.