Chris Sabin to Replace Injured Trey Miguel at Pro Wrestling Revolver’s Once Upon a Time in Iowa
– Earlier today, Pro Wrestling Revolver announced that Trey Miguel been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s Once Upon a Time in Iowa event. Miguel was forced to withdraw from the card due to injury. Replacing him now will be Impact Wrestling’s Chris Sabin. You can check out the announcement below.
PWR initially stated, “As always. Card subject to change. Due to injury, @TheTreyMiguel must pull off all of his events this weekend. Trey has been apart of our family since day one, and we wish him only the best! He will be sending a HUGE replacement. Wait until we announce who it is.”
Chris Sabin was later announced as Miguel’s replacement for the show, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 16. It will be held at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The show will be streamed live on FITE TV.
As always.
Card subject to change.
Due to injury, @TheTreyMiguel must pull off all of his events this weekend.
Trey has been apart of our family since day one, and we wish him only the best!
He will be sending a HUGE replacement.
Wait until we announce who it is.
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 12, 2022
🚨BREAKING🚨
Replacing Trey Miguel.
Signed for 1/16#OnceUponREVOLVER@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV
FORMER @IMPACTWRESTLING WORLD, TAG TEAM, & X-DIVISION CHAMPION.
THE DEBUT OF
CHRIS SABIN!
📺 https://t.co/F3F9kAT1so pic.twitter.com/3A1f3M4Nb9
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 12, 2022
