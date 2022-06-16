wrestling / News
Chris Sabin Reveals Forbidden Door Opponent He’d Like To Face
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Chris Sabin was asked who he would like to face in IMPACT through means of the Forbidden Door. Check out who he named below (per Fightful):
“That’s really tough. I think I would like to have a one-on-one with Kenny Omega. I’ve had one singles match with him and it was back in the day at an independent show in Winnipeg. And I remember it being a really good match and I think we could have another good one nowadays.”
